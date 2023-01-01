$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
LX - Low Mileage
13,956KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494024
- Stock #: U0812A
- VIN: 3CZRU5H38KM100753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0812A
- Mileage 13,956 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda HR-V offers one of the most flexible interiors, suitable to any and all activities and passengers alike. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This low mileage hatchback has just 13,956 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
