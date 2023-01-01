Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda HR-V

13,956 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

LX - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

LX - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,956KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494024
  • Stock #: U0812A
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H38KM100753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0812A
  • Mileage 13,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2019 Honda HR-V offers one of the most flexible interiors, suitable to any and all activities and passengers alike. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This low mileage hatchback has just 13,956 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2023 Volkswagen Taos...
 350 KM
$38,498 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sp...
 15,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 76,770 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory