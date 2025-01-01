$16,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
Used
168,536KM
VIN 3CZRU6H23KM111060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2019 Honda HR-V is a perfect mid sized SUV with loads of room, and a high dose of interior practicality. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This hatchback has 168,536 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport AWD CVT. This HR-V Sport brings a lot of extra value with a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, blind spot monitor, and a lot of performance styling. This SUV also has heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Overall height: 1,605 mm
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Wheelbase: 2,610 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,772 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,423 kg
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
