$34,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
68,642KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H48KB510481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0338
- Mileage 68,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors!
With a long history of minivan excellence, this 2019 Odyssey continues the legacy with unmatched comfort, style, and versatility. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 68,642 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX Odyssey adds a power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. This amazing minivan comes with a great infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, multi-angle rearview camera, tri zone automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $251.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,994 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Curb weight: 2,026 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L
Overall Length: 5,161 mm
HondaLink Assist
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm
Overall height: 1,767 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Honda Odyssey