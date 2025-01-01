$38,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Passport
Touring AWD
2019 Honda Passport
Touring AWD
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,043KM
VIN 5FNYF8H97KB503399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C2069
- Mileage 81,043 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 73.8L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Departure angle: 28 deg
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
GVWR: 2,400kg (5,291lbs)
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 12.5L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: performance
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Horsepower: 280hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,456mm (57.3)
Front hiproom: 1,501mm (59.1)
Engine horsepower: 280hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,576mm (62.0)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Exterior height: 1,835mm (72.2)
Rear legroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Rear headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Internet access capable: Wi-Fi Hotspot
A/V remote: CabinControl
Ground clearance (max): 205mm (8.1)
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Curb weight: 1,914kg (4,220lbs)
Exterior length: 4,839mm (190.5)
Exterior body width: 2,116mm (83.3)
Wheelbase: 2,817mm (110.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,573mm (61.9)
Passenger volume: 3,254L (114.9 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 265/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 265/45HR20.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,430 L (50 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,854 L (101 cu.ft.)
Email Dilawri Chrysler
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Dilawri Chrysler
613-801-0278
2019 Honda Passport