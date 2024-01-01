$31,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot
EX AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2019 Honda Pilot
EX AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
67,683KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H39KB508684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0044
- Mileage 67,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!
This Honda Pilot is as unique as you and ready to help you conquer your next challenge. This 2019 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2019 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2019 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 67,683 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pilot's trim level is EX AWD. This EX Pilot upgrades this fancy SUV with a one touch power moonroof, blind spot display, fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and HomeLink remote system. The interior is also loaded with heated front seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, Siri EyesFree, and Wi-Fi tethering. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. Other great features include aluminum wheels, LED lighting, active noise cancellation, multi-angle rearview mirror, and tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,020 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,820 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Curb weight: 1,943 kg
Overall Length: 4,941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg
Max cargo capacity: 3,092 L
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Overall Height : 1,794 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Honda Pilot