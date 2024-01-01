$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Heated Seats
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
VIN KMHD84LF1KU864645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0306A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 Hyundai Elantra