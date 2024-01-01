Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 100,037 kms. Its red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is Preferred. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Hyundai Elantra

100,037 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

100,037KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5KU867547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 100,037 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
