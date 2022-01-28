$21,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred - Android Auto - $159 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
41,751KM
Used
- Stock #: L127A
- VIN: KMHH35LE4KU108241
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!
European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 41,751 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Preferred. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
