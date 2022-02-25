Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport MT - Red Stitching - $186 B/W

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport MT - Red Stitching - $186 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8375574
  Stock #: LL136
  VIN: KMHD04LB7KU864072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Red Stitching, Sport Exclusive Grille, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Sport MT. This Elantra was built for people who want some engagement in their ride. On top of the smaller yet more power oriented motor, this Elantra is equipped with a sunroof, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, hands free trunk lid, proximity keyless entry, Sport exclusive front grille, and LED lighting. Keeping you entertained is a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. This driver oriented vehicle still has a lot of active safety features like forward collision mitigation and warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Red Stitching, Sport Exclusive Grille, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Trunk Lid.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
red stitching
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sport Exclusive Grille
Hands Free Trunk Lid

