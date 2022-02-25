$25,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Red Stitching - Leather Seats - $186 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
60,048KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8381115
- Stock #: L136
- VIN: KMHD04LB7KU864072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!
Packed with features and options never before seen on a car in this class, this Elantra will certainly surprise you. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 60,048 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. This Elantra was built for people who want some engagement in their ride. On top of the smaller yet more power oriented motor, this Elantra is equipped with a sunroof, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, hands free trunk lid, proximity keyless entry, Sport exclusive front grille, and LED lighting. Keeping you entertained is a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. This driver oriented vehicle still has a lot of active safety features like forward collision mitigation and warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Red Stitching, Sport Exclusive Grille, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Trunk Lid.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
red stitching
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sport Exclusive Grille
Hands Free Trunk Lid
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3