2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8381115

8381115 Stock #: L136

L136 VIN: KMHD04LB7KU864072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,048 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Trim red stitching Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Sport Exclusive Grille Hands Free Trunk Lid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.