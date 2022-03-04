$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
62,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8523608
- Stock #: L145
- VIN: KMHD74LF7KU858836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 62,227 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Essential. This beautiful Hyundai Elantra comes packed full of features including a 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch touch screen, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3