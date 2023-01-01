$26,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred - Android Auto - $193 B/W
49,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628606
- Stock #: U0679
- VIN: KMHH35LEXKU110771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!
This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT emphatically announces its arrival on the market with a chassis that is rejuvenated, more self-assured and fun to drive, says Auto123. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 49,688 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Preferred. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
