Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Ioniq is fun to drive an doesnt have the strange look of competing hybrids. This 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is the new kid on the hybrid car scene that is taking the world by storm and not looking back. This hatchback has 106,259 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our IONIQ Hybrids trim level is Preferred Hatchback. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with a power sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

106,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred Hatchback

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,259KM
Used
VIN KMHC85LC0KU151498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

This Hyundai Ioniq is fun to drive an doesnt have the strange look of competing hybrids. This 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is the new kid on the hybrid car scene that is taking the world by storm and not looking back. This hatchback has 106,259 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our IONIQ Hybrid's trim level is Preferred Hatchback. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with a power sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech - Navigation 128,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage 25,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Navigation 86,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid