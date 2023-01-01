$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred Hatchback
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred Hatchback
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
106,259KM
Used
VIN KMHC85LC0KU151498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!
This Hyundai Ioniq is fun to drive an doesnt have the strange look of competing hybrids. This 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a beautifully inventive vehicle that is part of a range of technologically advanced hybrid/electric cars Hyundai is currently offering. With numerous tech options and a premium interior that offers comfort before all else, this Ioniq is the new kid on the hybrid car scene that is taking the world by storm and not looking back. This hatchback has 106,259 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our IONIQ Hybrid's trim level is Preferred Hatchback. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with a power sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid