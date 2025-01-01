$19,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD - Heated Seats
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,388KM
VIN KM8K22AA9KU344780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay!
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 70,388 kms. It's chalk white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Rear Head Room: 961 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Curb weight: 1,311 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,805 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 9.2 s
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,296 L
Overall Length: 4,165 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,385 mm
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Hyundai KONA