$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD - Heated Seats
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
142,786KM
VIN KM8K1CAA1KU310695
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0397A
- Mileage 142,786 KM
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 142,786 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. Our all wheel drive KONA features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7 inch colour touch screen with a built in rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, aluminum wheels, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED day time running lights, a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, dual USB charging ports, power windows and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,900 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Hyundai KONA