2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate FWD - Head-Up Display - $270 B/W
109,859KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8166670
- Stock #: NB0440A
- VIN: KM8K33AG0KU023007
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39139 - Our Price is just $37999!
More than just your typical FEV, this Hyundai KONA is ready to rule the streets. This 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads, but this fully electric KONA took it a step further with a gas free drivetrain. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels runs along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features.This SUV has 109,859 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona Electric's trim level is Ultimate FWD. This KONA Electric Ultimate has all the best gear with a power sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, head-up display, 8 inch touchscreen navigation, Infinity premium audio, wireless charging, LED lighting with active cornering headlamps, automatic highbeams, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include BlueLink smartphone integration with remote capability, heated leather multi function steering wheel, proximity key and push button start, a 7 inch vehicle information display, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and automatic climate control this sweet hatch feels like a normal car that you just plug in instead of fuel up. The infotainment system is complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux inputs while driver assistance needs are met by lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation, driver attention warning, blind spot warning, front and rear parking sensors, and lane change assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BlueLink
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
