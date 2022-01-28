2019 Hyundai KONA

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 8 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8166670

8166670 Stock #: NB0440A

NB0440A VIN: KM8K33AG0KU023007

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,859 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety BlueLink Additional Features Navigation Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.