2019 Hyundai KONA

43,000 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate - Sunroof - Leathers Seats - $214 B/W

2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate - Sunroof - Leathers Seats - $214 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8375577
  Stock #: L137
  VIN: KM8K5CA55KU308858

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leathers Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $30899 - Our Price is just $29999!

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 43,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is Ultimate. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leathers Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heads Up Display.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
WIRELESS CHARGING
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SiriusXM
Leathers Seats

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

