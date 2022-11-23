$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate - Sunroof - Leathers Seats
54,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9422236
- Stock #: L195
- VIN: KM8K5CA54KU259202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,545 KM
Vehicle Description
The KONA is the latest addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 54,545 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is Ultimate. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leathers Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heads Up Display.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Proximity Key
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SiriusXM
Leathers Seats
