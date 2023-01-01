2019 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 6 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9573448

9573448 Stock #: OB0270A

OB0270A VIN: KM8K12AA5KU294026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,670 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.