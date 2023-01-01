Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

56,321 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993473
  • Stock #: L225
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA5KU385787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat!

Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!

A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 56,321 kms. It's gry in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this KONA luxury is a wise choice. This trim received a power sunroof, voice recognition bluetooth controls, leather heated seats, a power drivers seat, forward collision wanting and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 9,125 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 29,813 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac Escala...
 7,988 KM
$121,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory