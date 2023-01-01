$34,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $249 B/W
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
The all new 2019 Santa Fe is ready for an all new journey with you. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 40,822 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Ultimate AWD. For the Ultimate in Santa Fe offerings, this SUV comes with navigation, head-up display, Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, LED lighting, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Head up display
Hands Free Liftgate
Active Driver Assist
