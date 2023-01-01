Menu
Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats!

Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!

With an all-new design for 2019, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 87,040 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fes trim level is 2.0T Ultimate AWD. For the Ultimate in Santa Fe offerings, this SUV comes with navigation, head-up display, Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, LED lighting, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

87,040 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $207 B/W

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $207 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,040KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5CAAXKH019001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats!

Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!

With an all-new design for 2019, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 87,040 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Ultimate AWD. For the Ultimate in Santa Fe offerings, this SUV comes with navigation, head-up display, Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, LED lighting, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Head up display
Hands Free Liftgate
Active Driver Assist

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe