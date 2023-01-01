2019 Hyundai Tucson

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 2 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10370592

10370592 Stock #: U0804

U0804 VIN: KM8J23A45KU851963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,257 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Comfort A/C Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.