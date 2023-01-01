Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

44,918 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,918KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10412253
  Stock #: L276
  VIN: KM8J3CAL7KU063674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!

Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 44,918 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

