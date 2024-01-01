Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2019 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are.This SUV has 110,090 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Essential. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 Hyundai Tucson

110,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,090KM
Used
VIN KM8J23A44KU949995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!

Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2019 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 110,090 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson