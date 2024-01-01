$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
110,090KM
Used
VIN KM8J23A44KU949995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!
Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2019 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 110,090 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
