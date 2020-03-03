Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747611
  • Stock #: U0447
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47KU974564
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
  • A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 68,914 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C...
 23,084 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Send A Message