Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!
Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2019 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Essential. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
