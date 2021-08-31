2019 Hyundai Tucson

$33,989 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7995603

7995603 Stock #: L1075

L1075 VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU081934

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: power liftgate Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0') Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Front headroom: 963mm (37.9) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Emergency communication system: BlueLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Remote engine start: smart device only Proximity key: doors and push button start Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Exterior length: 4,480mm (176.4) Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2) Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation Tracker system: BlueLink GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs) Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8) Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4) Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0) Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4) Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1) Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5) Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.) Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,754 L (62 cu.ft.) Front tires: 225/55HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0 Internet access capable: Blue Link Connected Car Services Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance Curb weight: 1,612kg (3,554lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.