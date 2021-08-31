Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995603
  • Stock #: L1075
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU081934

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L I4CYL DOHC 16 Valves * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * 7.0 inch LCD Display * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Sunroof * Leather seat * Heated seat * Heated steering wheel * Proximity key * Push button start * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Front headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Remote engine start: smart device only
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,480mm (176.4)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Tracker system: BlueLink
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,754 L (62 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Internet access capable: Blue Link Connected Car Services
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Curb weight: 1,612kg (3,554lbs)

