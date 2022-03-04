2019 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590439

8590439 Stock #: L153

L153 VIN: KM8J3CAL4KU912742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,021 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Touch Screen Blind Spot Detection Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.