2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats
38,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590439
- Stock #: L153
- VIN: KM8J3CAL4KU912742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,021 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has been redesigned for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 38,021 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Luxury trim over the lower Preferred trim is as great choice as you will get a power rear liftgate, leather heated seats, surround view monitoring and a second row USB port. It also includes aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. This Luxury trim also receives a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a rear view camera. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, dual zone climate control, an 8 way power driver seat plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package
