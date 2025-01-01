$22,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX50
2.0T Essential AWD
2019 Infiniti QX50
2.0T Essential AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,098KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M32KF144222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Empower your drive with revolutionary performance in the innovative 2019 QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This SUV has 99,098 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Wheelbase: 2,800 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Manual child safety locks
Infiniti InTouch
Infiniti Connection
Overall Length: 4,691 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
INFINITI InTouch Apps
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Overall Width: 1,903 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,699 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,296 kg
Overall height: 1,677 mm
Dash Trim : Leatherette/aluminum
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Infiniti QX50