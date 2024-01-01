Menu
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

111,221 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

111,221KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX6KD388800

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,221 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Rear cargo: liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km
Engine displacement: 3.2 L
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1
Engine torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Ground clearance (min): 221mm (8.7)
Fuel economy combined: 11.6L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,928kg (4,250lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 3.2L

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2019 Jeep Cherokee