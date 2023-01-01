$23,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door EX auto - $172 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
49,447KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628615
- VIN: 3KPA35AB7KE225938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24719 - Our Price is just $23999!
This 2019 Kia Rio offers a value that cannot easily be matched by any other vehicle on the market. This 2019 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Kia Rio is often put into the box of affordable compact sedans, but this sedan breaks that mold with astounding value and a huge list of premium features. More than just beating the competition in straight value to feature ratio, this Kia Rio also provides a smooth and dynamic driving experience that's on par with most sedans above its class. For an amazing value that will last a lifetime, look no further than the 2019 Kia Rio.This hatchback has 49,447 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is EX auto. Stepping up to this Rio EX adds a ton of great features like a sunroof, UVO connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette door trim, automatic climate control, smart key with push button start, aluminum wheels, fog lights, LED lighting accents, and side mirror turn signals. Standard features also include some amazing tech like an infotainment system with a 7 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $171.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
