2019 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - $159 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
33,170KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628618
- Stock #: U0683
- VIN: 3KPA25AB9KE240668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!
This 2019 Kia Rio gives the competition a run for their money, offering much more than you would expect in a modern compact city car. This 2019 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Kia Rio is often put into the box of affordable compact sedans, but this sedan breaks that mold with astounding value and a huge list of premium features. More than just beating the competition in straight value to feature ratio, this Kia Rio also provides a smooth and dynamic driving experience that's on par with most sedans above its class. For an amazing value that will last a lifetime, look no further than the 2019 Kia Rio.This low mileage hatchback has just 33,170 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
