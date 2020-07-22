2019 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Speakers: 4 Fuel economy highway: 10.0L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L Engine displacement: 3.3 L Engine litres: 3.3 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1 Rear seats: bucket Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Transmission: 8 speed automatic Approach angle: 16 deg Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km Departure angle: 20 deg Front tires: 235/65TR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support Smart Device Integration Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1) Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8) Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4) Ground clearance (min): 171mm (6.7) Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.2) Wheelbase: 3,060mm (120.5) Rear legroom: 1,045mm (41.1) 3rd row legroom: 885mm (34.8) 3rd row headroom: 987mm (38.9) Front hiproom: 1,506mm (59.3) 3rd row hiproom: 1,269mm (50.0) Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4) Passenger volume: 4,695L (165.8 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 960 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,022 L (142 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,760kg (6,085lbs) Exterior length: 5,115mm (201.4) Curb weight: 2,057kg (4,535lbs) Exterior height: 1,740mm (68.5)

