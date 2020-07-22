Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

24,876 KM

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

24,876KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5597181
  Stock #: 13806A
  VIN: KNDMB5C16K6472586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,876 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 KIA SEDONA LX PLUS IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2019 KIA SEDONA LX PLUS comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats, doors), Heated seats, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER KIA SEDONA LX PLUS OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Speakers: 4
Fuel economy highway: 10.0L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Engine litres: 3.3
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Rear seats: bucket
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Approach angle: 16 deg
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Departure angle: 20 deg
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Smart Device Integration
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1)
Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8)
Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 171mm (6.7)
Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.2)
Wheelbase: 3,060mm (120.5)
Rear legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 885mm (34.8)
3rd row headroom: 987mm (38.9)
Front hiproom: 1,506mm (59.3)
3rd row hiproom: 1,269mm (50.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Passenger volume: 4,695L (165.8 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 960 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,022 L (142 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,760kg (6,085lbs)
Exterior length: 5,115mm (201.4)
Curb weight: 2,057kg (4,535lbs)
Exterior height: 1,740mm (68.5)

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

