2019 Kia Soul

$21,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8230515

8230515 Stock #: 63291

63291 VIN: KNDJP3A51K7639459

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.) Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Display: analog Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0 Front tires: 215/55HR17.0 Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6) Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0) Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5) Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7) Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2') Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2) Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0) Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1) Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2) Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3) Torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs) Curb weight: 1,346kg (2,967lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.