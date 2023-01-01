Menu
2019 Kia Sportage

82,484 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

2019 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

EX AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10275057
  • Stock #: 69641
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC2K7520866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69641
  • Mileage 82,484 KM

Vehicle Description

***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 25 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 9.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 172mm (6.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,696kg (3,739lbs)
Exterior length: 4,480mm (176.4)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,053mm (41.5)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear headroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,300mm (51.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Passenger volume: 2,792L (98.6 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 868 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,703 L (60 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

