Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Lexus NX
Base
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
54,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673365
- Stock #: P0040
- VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2205547
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,541 KM
Vehicle Description
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2019 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 54,541 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Type of tires: M+S
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Headlight cleaners with washer
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,088 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,755 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,545 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,360 kg
Rear Leg Room: 918 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Enform Safety Connect
