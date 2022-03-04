$42,994+ tax & licensing
$42,994
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-9
Signature AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
15,004KM
Used
- Stock #: 22-0086A
- VIN: JM3TCBEY6K0320450
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0086A
- Mileage 15,004 KM
Vehicle Description
In the 2019 CX-9, you can expect exhilarating power and superb fuel economy alongside stunning design and a finely crafted interior. This 2019 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2019 CX-9 offers everything that Mazda is known for; fuel efficient engines, top quality materials and elegant designs. Sporty handling makes it a lot of fun to drive as this SUV rolls quietly on the highway making even long journeys comfortable and enjoyable. This next level driving experience is delivered in a plush and stylistically elevated interior that never comes off as boring.This low mileage SUV has just 15,004 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. Upgrading to this premium CX-9 with Signature trim is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Seatback storage: 4
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Head up display
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum/genuine wood door trim
Radar Cruise Control
Clock: In-radio display
Chrome aluminum rims
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
heated steering wheels
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Curb weight: 1,987 kg
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Center console trim: Genuine wood/piano black
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
MAZDA CONNECT Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
