2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV - Sport Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,443KM
VIN WDC0G4KB7KV184550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Package, Premium Package, Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim, Aluminum Running Boards!
The 2019 GLC is the new benchmark for SUVs, both in capability and quality. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 158,443 kms. It's brilliant blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC SUV. This GLC 300 comes equipped with privacy glass, LED lighting with active headlamps, PRE-SAFE technology that readies your cabin for impending collisions, one touch calling, a rear view camera, rain sensing windshield wipers, and active assistance with braking, attention, crosswind, trailer stability, high beams, and blind spots for safety and convenience. For real SUV capability, this family sized SUV has ECO start/stop, a turbocharged motor, 9 speed dual clutch automatic transmission, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension with adaptive damping, and torque vectoring sport brakes. Keeping you and passengers comfortable and connected for long drives is a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with cruise and audio control, roof rails, power front seats with memory, heated front seats, power folding rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes me connect with app enabled remote start, power folding heated side mirrors, brake hold feature, and a 7 inch color display with 6 speakers, SiriusXM, dual USBs, Bluetooth streaming, HD radio, and in dash SD card reader. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Premium Package, Open-pore Dark Ash Wood Trim, Aluminum Running Boards.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Running Boards
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Curb weight: 1,815 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
Overall height: 1,644 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,365 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Leatherette/genuine wood center console trim
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE
ECall Emergency System
Wheelbase: 2,873 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
