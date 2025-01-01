$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,564KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW346983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,564 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection!
With a stylish exterior and a well-appointed and roomy cabin, this 2019 Nissan Qashqai stands out in the competitive crossover segment. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 112,564 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD S. Experience a smooth urban commute with this Nissan Qashqai S, which is well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With a stylish exterior and a well-appointed and roomy cabin, this 2019 Nissan Qashqai stands out in the competitive crossover segment. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 112,564 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD S. Experience a smooth urban commute with this Nissan Qashqai S, which is well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
NissanConnect
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,836 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Curb weight: 1,515 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,730 L
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,608 mm
Overall Length: 4,379 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Wheelbase: 2,647 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,021 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD - Low Mileage 11,403 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 110,938 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn - Certified 7,439 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Nissan Qashqai