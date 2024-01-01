$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,721KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2KC764507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0855
- Mileage 43,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, ProPILOT ASSIST, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 43,721 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets, able to almost completely drive itself with assistive programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST self driving program, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, auto on/off headlights, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, motion activated hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with intelligent climate control preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, leather seats, heated power front seats with memory settings, and an auto dimming rear view mirror while a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, and aux and USB inputs through a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
ACTIVE STEERING
Hands Free Liftgate
Full Range Adaptive Cruise
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 Nissan Rogue