Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto!



Compare at $35356 - Our Price is just $34326!



With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2019 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility for such an affordable asking price. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Nepean.



With a great price point and even greater value, the Nissan Rogue was built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, assistance, and pure quality. This low mileage SUV has just 200 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and and USB inputs keeps you connected and entertained. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Departure Intervention.



