2019 Nissan Rogue

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9118399

9118399 Stock #: OB0054A

OB0054A VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC793121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,750 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.