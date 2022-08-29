Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

34,450 KM

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $176 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

34,450KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9130618
  • Stock #: NB0826A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4KC712133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!

Compare at $25234 - Our Price is just $24499!

Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 34,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Mitigation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Email Myers Automotive Group

