2019 Nissan Rogue

$24,499 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9130618

9130618 Stock #: NB0826A

NB0826A VIN: 5N1AT2MT4KC712133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,450 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.