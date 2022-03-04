$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Nissan Sentra
S CVT - Proximity Key
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
53,859KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8618720
- Stock #: P0021
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY292329
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0021
- Mileage 53,859 KM
Vehicle Description
When it comes to comfortable daily drivers with frugal fuel consumption and bulletproof reliability, this Nissan Sentra is an extremely compelling option. This 2019 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, the 2019 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this 2019 Nissan Sentra the compact sedan to beat.This sedan has 53,859 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sentra's trim level is S CVT. This Nissan Sentra S CVT sweetens the deal, with a sophisticated Intelligent Emergency Braking system, a driver-assistive dash display, proximity keyless entry, a 7-inch color display with Bluetooth audio connectivity, AM/FM radio and Aux-In audio, illuminated steering wheel controls, manually adjustable front bucket seats, a power-opening trunk, power-adjustable side mirrors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,625 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,495 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Curb weight: 1,300 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,734 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8