$47,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
2019 Porsche Cayenne
AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,747KM
VIN WP1AA2AY2KDA16213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
With a newly styled streamlined interior built to perfection, and a range of new features, this 2019 Porsche Cayenne is feeling refreshed and ready for another year of successes. This 2019 Porsche Cayenne is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
More skilled and faster than ever, and with a newly designed streamlined cockpit, this 2019 Porsche Cayenne is breaking new grounds on multiple fields. Seating is as comfortable as ever, fitting five adults with ease, while the refreshed interior breathes new life in to the already vigorous SUV with unseen performance figures. This 2019 Porsche Cayenne is breaking records that, by the laws of physics, should not be broken by an SUV.This SUV has 94,747 kms. It's quarzite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-fi, Refrigerated Glove Box.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mobile hotspot internet access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio: TBD
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start/stop function
Engine: 3.0L Turbo V6 w/Direct Fuel Injection
GVWR: 2,830 kgs
Media / Nav / Comm
10 Speakers
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wi-Fi
Refrigerated Glove Box
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Porsche Cayenne