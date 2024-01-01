$47,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
2019 Porsche Cayenne
AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,747KM
VIN WP1AA2AY2KDA16213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0608A
- Mileage 94,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
The Cayenne perfectly closes the gap between a performance SUV and a truly off road capable SUV by adoption both these traits effortlessly. This 2019 Porsche Cayenne is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
More skilled and faster than ever, and with a newly designed streamlined cockpit, this 2019 Porsche Cayenne is breaking new grounds on multiple fields. Seating is as comfortable as ever, fitting five adults with ease, while the refreshed interior breathes new life in to the already vigorous SUV with unseen performance figures. This 2019 Porsche Cayenne is breaking records that, by the laws of physics, should not be broken by an SUV.This SUV has 94,747 kms. It's quarzite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cayenne's trim level is AWD. A performance SUV in every sense of the words. This Porsche Cayenne comes extremely well equipped with options such as elegant aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors, front and rear fog lamps, power open and close tailgate, a powerful 10 speaker stereo mated to a 12.3 inch display, Bluetooth, HD radio, Sirius XM satellite radio, an integrated navigation system, power adjustable front bucket seats, Porsche connect plus internet access, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a garage door transmitter, partial leather seat trim, a refrigerated glove-box, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-fi, Refrigerated Glove Box.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $367.08 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Electric power steering
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Wheel Width: 9.5
Silver aluminum rims
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Curb weight: 1,985 kg
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall Width: 1,983 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,830 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,895 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,710 L
Fuel Capacity: 90 L
Overall height: 1,696 mm
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Wi-Fi
ParkAssist front and rear reverse sensing system
Overall Length: 4,918 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Refrigerated Glove Box
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Porsche Cayenne