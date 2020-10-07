Safety
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Exterior
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Payload: 694kg (1,530lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 11.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 14.0L/100 km
Towing capacity: 3,660kg (8,070lbs)
Curb weight: 2,439kg (5,376lbs)
