Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SPEED CONTROL Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Wheel size: 20 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Front tires: 265/70SR17.0 Rear cargo: tailgate Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0 Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.) Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7') Approach angle: 18 deg Engine litres: 5.7 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Transmission: 8 speed automatic Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Payload: 694kg (1,530lbs) Fuel economy highway: 11.5L/100 km GVWR: 3,130kg (6,900lbs) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Configurable Display: analog Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Primary LCD size: 5.0 Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2) Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0) Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4) Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0) Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5) Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km Fuel economy combined: 14.0L/100 km Towing capacity: 3,660kg (8,070lbs) Curb weight: 2,439kg (5,376lbs)

