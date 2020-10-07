Menu
2019 RAM 1500

0 KM

$45,388

+ tax & licensing
$45,388

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS CREW 4X4 | Finance at 0% with 0 Down!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS CREW 4X4 | Finance at 0% with 0 Down!

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$45,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6084642
  Stock #: 18196
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT2KS738264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour 40/20/40 BENCH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. Be part of the Dilawri Family. Nobody Deals Like Dilawri! No reasonable offers will be refused - Ask about our pre-approval program!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 18 deg
Engine litres: 5.7
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Payload: 694kg (1,530lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 11.5L/100 km
GVWR: 3,130kg (6,900lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Display: analog
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 14.0L/100 km
Towing capacity: 3,660kg (8,070lbs)
Curb weight: 2,439kg (5,376lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

