$26,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
91,355KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9791437
- Stock #: P0212A
- VIN: JF2GTAFC6K8368430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0212A
- Mileage 91,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with safety and comfort, the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek won't just get you there, it will get you there in style. This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 91,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport CVT. This capable and luxurious Crosstrek Sport comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, steering wheel-integrated controls, and SiriusXM. For added safety, this Crosstrek packs in steering responsive - automatic LED headlamps and Subaru Rear / Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) and blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Starlink.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate. ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Self-leveling headlights
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Curb weight: 1,463 kg
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Black w/metal-look accents grille
STARLINK
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,565 L
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8